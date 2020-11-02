Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has submitted his completed Corruption Risk Assessment conducted into government’s transaction with the Agyapa Minerals Royalties Limited.

According to his Mr Amidu, the process was concluded as far back as October 15 and had forwarded findings of same to the Presidency and Finance Ministry on October 16.

In a press release Monday, Martin Amidu said, “Two weeks is more than too long for this office to continue withholding the announcement of the completion of its 64-page report to the public.”

“It is important that this office has the freedom to discharge its anti-corruption mandate and keep and keep the public informed,” the statement signed by Mr Amidu read.

Below is the full report