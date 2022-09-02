Fulham have completed the signings of Willian on a free transfer, Carlos Vinicius on a permanent deal, plus Dan James and Layvin Kurzawa on season-long loans.

The arrivals take the number of acquisitions made by the Premier League club this summer to 11.

Their final signing of the window was Wales international James from Leeds.

The 24-year-old said: “I’ve spoken to the gaffer and it feels like a great fit, I can’t wait to get started.”

James joined Leeds in a £25m transfer from Manchester United in the summer of 2021, but scored only four goals last season as the club struggled against relegation.

Ex-Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Willian, 34, had been playing with Corinthians.

However, he had his contract cancelled with the Brazilian club after claiming he received death threats.

Willian won five trophies, including two Premier League titles, during his seven-year spell at Chelsea before joining Arsenal on a three-year deal in 2020.

His deal with the Gunners was terminated after a year because he did not make an impact and he moved back to Corinthians – his first club – in his homeland.

Willian told Fulham’s website: “I’m happy to be here, I’m happy to be back in the Premier League.

“Fulham is a special club, a club that wants to improve, that wants to fight for something bigger, so I’m here to help, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Fulham have also signed striker Vinicius, formerly on loan at Tottenham, on a three-year deal from Benfica for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old said: “I’m really happy to be here. I think it’s a big club with good people, so I’m really, really happy.

“I’m happy to be back in the Premier League again. I’m more experienced now and I think I can help the club.”

Left-back Kurzawa, 29, has made 153 appearances for French champions Paris St-Germain since arriving from Monaco in 2015 but is yet to feature in Ligue 1 this term.

“I feel very, very happy to be here. It’s a family here, everyone is very cool,” he told the club website.

“I’ve watched every Fulham game this season, and I can’t wait to play with this team.”

Meanwhile, back-up goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga departed Fulham on deadline day, joining Spanish club Girona on a season-long loan.