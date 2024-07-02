Some oil marketing companies (OMCs) have started increasing fuel prices at the pump with the onset of the first pricing window in July.

According to energy think tanks like the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers and the Institute for Energy Security, this adjustment is driven by the rising cost of refined petroleum products on the international market and the depreciation of the Cedi.

In response to these factors, companies such as Star Oil have begun raising their prices. Currently, a litre of petrol is selling at GHȼ13.83, up from GHȼ13.66 in the second pricing window of June, while diesel is selling at GHȼ14.79, an increase from GHȼ13.97 in the same period.

Shell is pricing a litre of petrol at GHȼ14.80 and a litre of diesel at GHȼ14.92, compared to GHȼ14.60 and GHȼ14.75 per litre, respectively, in the second pricing window of June.

Major market leaders, including state-owned GOIL and Total Energies, have yet to announce any price increases.

GOIL is currently selling a litre of petrol at GH₵14.80 and Diesel XP at GH₵14.92 per litre.

Total Energies, on the other hand, has maintained its prices, with petrol at GH¢14.85 and diesel at GH₵14.95 per litre for at least the past two pricing windows.

READ ALSO: