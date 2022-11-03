Commercial drivers at Effiduase in the Ashanti region have embarked on a two-day industrial action to protest high prices of fuel for their operations.

All vehicles were grounded at bus terminals by the drivers, leaving commuters stranded.

Fuel price increment is one of the most lamented issues by drivers since the beginning of the year.

The price of diesel as at November 1 has increased to GH¢23.49 per litre, while petrol is selling at GH¢17.99 per litre.

Drivers at Effiduase staged a protest over the excessive hike in fuel prices by failing to work on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Station driver, Michael Owusu, said the demonstration was to indicate their disappointment in how fuel prices have risen within this short period.

Head of the drivers’ association, Kwame Nsiah, said the rising cost of diesel and petrol does not correspond with the increase in transport fares.

The drivers had planned the demonstration for three days to express their displeasure against the government.

The District Chief Executive for Sekyere East, Osei Adiyiah, has, however, intervened.

He appealed to the drivers to help commuters get access to vehicles for their daily activities.

The drivers are expected to resume operations on Thursday.