The National Museum, which was closed down for five years, has been reopened.

This was after years of renovation which saw the facility move from a dilapidated state to a modern archive for fascinating Ghanaian pre and post-colonial history.

Very important items are currently on display including a Cadillac vehicle used by Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah and a Limousine used by former President John Agyekum Kufuor in the 2000s.

JoyNews visited the facility and reports.