FrieslandCampina, a Netherlands-based multinational dairy company has in a short film titled A New Day paid a glowing tribute to its farmers.

The film aside from celebrating the farmers is also to commemorate FrieslandCampina’s 150th anniversary.

The film pays tribute to the many generations of dairy farmers who have made FrieslandCampina what it is today: a dynamic, forward-looking dairy cooperative and a global company.

A New Day tells the story of the next generation of farmers, focused on the future of dairy farming with lots of passion and determination while adapting to the rapidly changing world.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hein Schumacher, throwing more light on the film eulogised the farmers for their unflinching support which has contributed to their sustenance in the competitive world market.

“We are very proud of our farmers and our cooperative heritage. For over 150 years, our member farmers have always managed to adapt to what the market and society demand from them. By actively responding to evolving needs and constantly innovating, they have developed themselves into very innovative farmers.

“I have great admiration for the next generation of farmers, especially in these tense and uncertain times. They are building the future of sustainable dairy farming, with the same commitment and unwavering spirit as the many generations before them. This film is our tribute to all dairy farmers, young and old,” he lauded.

The Managing Director, FrieslandCampina Sub-Saharan Africa, Ben Langat added “The story of our cooperative is a special one. A New Day celebrates our farmers, playing that critical role in bringing better nutrition to the tables of families across Sub-Saharan Africa.

“FrieslandCampina Sub-Saharan Africa salutes our farm heroes and remains steadfast in our commitment and support to the development and prosperity of our local dairy farmers.”

About the film

The four-minute film tells the story of three young dairy farmers who are on a journey – sometimes literally – as they face dilemmas, make choices and emerge stronger, ready for a new day.

The film shows the challenges they are facing in this rapidly changing world.

A New Day is the sequel to The Story of Milk, produced in 2012, also by corporate cinema agency 1Camera and is available on the company’s website and social media channels.

About Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

FrieslandCampina is one of the largest dairy companies in the world with a cooperative tradition going back 150 years.

The company processes the milk from dairy farms into a wide range of dairy products and ingredients.

This way Royal FrieslandCampina provides hundreds of millions of people throughout the world with valuable nutrients from milk.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A., with 15,703 dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany as members.

Through the cooperative, these member dairy farmers own and supervise the company. Together with member dairy farmers, FrieslandCampina manages the entire production chain: from grass to glass.

FrieslandCampina provides consumers with dairy products, such as milk, yoghurt, condensed milk, dairy-based beverages, cheese, butter, quark, and cream.

The dairy company supplies specific nutrition to specific consumer groups, such as children, the elderly, and sportspeople.

Professional customers, such as bakers, pastry chefs, chocolate confectioners, chefs, and caterers can rely on FrieslandCampina for a broad product range, including creams, butter, desserts, and fillings.

In addition, the company supplies high-quality ingredients to international food producers and pharmaceutical companies.

In 2021, 10,564 member dairy farms in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium supplied almost 10 billion kilos of milk for processing into dairy products and ingredients.

FrieslandCampina has branches in 32 countries and exports to more than 100 countries worldwide and at the year-end 2021, it employed an average of 22,961 workers (FTEs).