French Ligue 1 side, FC Nantes has expressed interest in signing Ghanaian defender, Abdul Mumin this summer from Nordsjaelland FC.

The promising centre back has been a revelation in the Danish topflight league.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate’s contract with the Danish side expires in June 2020, making a potential transfer very enticing to Nantes.

However, the French club will face tough competition from Belgian Pro League sides Zulte Waregem and KV Kortrijk for the player’s services.

The two Belgian sides expressed their interest in January and are still eager to complete the deal.

His suitors are intrigued by his versatility. He can fill both centre-back slots with ease and sometimes plays as a right back.

They all seek to get him for free when his engagement with Nordsjaelland comes to an end.

The 21-year-old has a value of just 625,000 euros according to transfermarkt.

Mumin has made 23 appearances for Nordsjaelland in all competitions this season, scoring one goal.