President Akufo-Addo has stressed that the Free Senior High School policy would not be cancelled despite the current economic crisis in the country.

He said that the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine invasion on the world economy would not deter the government from providing free quality education at the basic and secondary school levels.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the 10th anniversary grand durbar of the University of Health and Allied Sciences in the Volta Regional capital of Ho.

He detailed that the government has identified education as an “equalizer of opportunities” hence would continue to channel resources into the sector to ensure the effective training of the Ghanaian child.

“I want each of them [children] to look in the mirror every morning and know they can achieve anything they dream of when they complete tertiary”, he said.

President Akufo-Addo said he aims at ensuring that all Ghanaian children have equal access to quality education, to imbibe in them the requisite qualities to enable them fit into the global village.

He lauded UHAS for the tremendous development 10 years after its establishment, rubbing shoulders with the traditional universities in Ghana and across the globe.

He announced that government would make available GhC6.2 million to finance the extension of utilities to the various campuses of the University, which is solely vested in the training of health professionals.