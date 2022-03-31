The Institute for Transgenerational Leaders has held a public lecture in Accra to honour President Nana Akufo-Addo over the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

The event was held at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Campus, Accra.

It was on the theme ‘Consolidating the gains of free SHS education policy, protecting the legacy for future generations.”



Speaking at the lecture, the Rector of GIMPA, Prof Samuel Kwaku Bonsu, said the policy needs a sustainable Plan.

He suggested a heritage fund to enable philanthropists to donate to support the free SHS.



Deputy Minister for Education, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, commended the President for the policy he described as monumental and a game-changer for all Ghanaians.

He further went on to thank Ghanaians for supporting the Initiative.



The lecture was organised by the Executive Secretaries of the institute; Lawrence Kwesi Botchway Jnr, Odeneho Oppong Prince and Tony Marshall Adoninaab.