A free Senior High School (SHS) graduate whose parents were unable to further her education has resorted to selling packaged sugarcane on the streets of Accra to raise money for her education.

19-year old Abigail Abrokwah, a native of Awhiaso in the Adansi Asokwa District of the Ashanti Region who completed Dompoase Senior High School some few years back, is currently hustling in Accra hoping to raise funds to live her dream.

According to Abigail, when her unemployed single mother told her she could not further her education due to financial challenges, she nearly became fed up in life as frustration set in at a time her friends were already in universities pursuing their various programmes.

Deeply reflecting on what to do next, one of her aunties who is a bulk sugarcane dealer in Accra invited her to join young ladies selling packaged sugarcane at traffic light intersections.

Myjoyonline caught up with Abigail and a host of young ladies at Kaneshie packaging their stuff to go to the Abossey Okai spare parts market.

Abigal has some of the Abossey Okai shop owners as her customers but her challenge has been those who fail to pay for bulk orders.

Though sales have not always been great as Abigail anticipates, she fears raising the required funds for her planned nursing training may take too long.

She is thus hoping that someone will hear about her story and come through for her.

Abigail, who is the eldest daughter of her mother said her father died when she was young.

