The Executive Director of Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch), Kofi Asare, has welcomed President Nana Akufo-Addo’s call for broader conversation on the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) Policy.

According to Mr Asare, it is a welcome gesture because every policy must be reviewed to ensure efficiency and effectiveness.

The President, while meeting with the National Executives of the National Union of Ghana Students on Wednesday, expressed his readiness to engage in a discussion on the way forward regarding the Free SHS policy.

The conversation, according to him, must look at funding, availability of money, access and other ingredients that must work for the good of the Ghanaian.

“One of the things people have been calling for is the review of Free SHS, I think we should have a broader conversation about the incidence of education on our national development,” President Akufo-Addo said.

His latest assertion represents a change in stance from a previous, “Free SHS will never be reviewed.”

In reaction, Mr Asare on Thursday wrote, “Eduwatch acknowledges His Excellency’s call for a broader conversation on the financing of the Free SHS policy. Every policy is reviewed to improve efficiency and effectiveness. The Free SHS is very effective, but not cost-efficient. Welcome to the free SHS Review Conversation, Mr President.”

Mr Asare said the conversation must focus on reducing cost while maintaining the same level of effectiveness, “i.e. cost optimization.”

Eduwatch stressed that, “at the end of the day, what we must note is, other countries are spending less than half of what we are putting into free SHS, yet achieving the same results.”

“We have been seated in this review auditorium for 24 months now. We are glad you finally joined us to lead the conversation. We hope this conversation is frank, truly inclusive and conclusive,” the statement concluded.