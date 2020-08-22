The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has stated that the free Senior High School (SHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) cannot educational policy cannot be left under the care of John Mahama.

As one of the flagship programs of the New Patriotic Party’s administration, free SHS has become a source of pride for Nana Akufo-Addo.

“I take pride in the fact that free SHS and free TVET have been delivered. Our young people and their parents and guardians know that they will no longer be forced to stopped school at JHS (Junior High School) level because of financial difficulties,” he said.

In his address at the launch of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2020 manifesto, he accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of having undermined the free SHS policy before its successful implementation and questioned their sudden support of the policy.

“We have no reason to believe the NDC Presidential candidate’s newly proclaimed conversion to free SHS and free TVET. For eight years, he and his party were loud in their assertions that they did not believe in free SHS and free TVET. They did not like the idea, they rubbished it and they proclaimed that it will destroy Ghana’s educational system,” he said.

Akufo-Addo described the credibility of former President Mahama with regards to the management of the free SHS policy and the nation’s educational system in general as “zero”.

“Excellency, please try another one. Your credibility on this one is zero. Free SHS and free TVET cannot be trusted into your hands,” he said to Mahama.

“It was not easily done so we intend to protect it and prevent any so-called ‘review’; another word for cancellation,” he added.