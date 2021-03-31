Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa, has reacted to the Supreme Court ruling on an application for review filed by Tsatsu Tsikata, the lawyer for SALL residents.

The court on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, upheld the ruling by the Supreme Court which allowed John Peter Amewu to hold himself as a Member of Parliament for Hohoe.

The seven-member panel that reviewed the decision of the original five-member panel stated that no errors of law were committed by the judges to merit setting aside the decision.

Mr Cudjoe, who has been a strong advocate for the rights of SALL residents, tweeted: “Supreme Court throws out SALL again. Me: Babylon system suckin the blood of SALL sufferers. Bomboclaat! Jah guide!”