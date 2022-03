Asante Kotoko forward Franck Mbella Etouga has been named NASCO Player of the Month for January.

Etouga who is leading the Ghana Premier League Topscorer’s chat scored five goals in January.

The Cameroonian forward was also adjudged as Most Valuable Player in two matches.

Etouga was adjudged winner after beating off competition from Yaw Annor of Ashantigold and Umar Bashiru of Karela FC.

He is expected to receive a NASCO television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.