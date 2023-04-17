Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu has been discharged by the Kaneshie court of criminal charges brought against him over his role in a 2021 protest.

He was part of a demonstration to demand better roads for his constituents in the Ayi Mensah-Danfa electoral areas on October 25, 2021.

The human rights lawyer was discharged after the case which was commenced by a criminal summons filed on 2nd November 2021 for the move.

But the case was struck out on Monday, April 17, 2023, by the Kaneshie District Court presided over by Justice Oheneba Kuffour for want of prosecution.

He was charged on three counts of causing unlawful damage contrary to section 172(1)(b) of Act 29, obstruction of traffic contrary to section 9(f) of the Public Order Act and Causing Danger to road users contrary to section 22(a) of the Road Traffic Act, 2004.

The charges were denied by Mr Sosu who insisted he was doing his parliamentary duties to hold the government accountable and that he acted within the limits of the law.

According to the MP, this development is a confirmation of his stance that the Police were behaving contrary to the law.