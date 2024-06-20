Kylian Mbappe returned to France training on Wednesday, after breaking his nose against Austria in their opening Euro 2024 game.

The 25-year-old was pictured wearing a protective bandage during the session and initially trained alone.

It remains unclear whether the French captain will be able to play their second group match against the Netherlands in Leipzig on Friday.

The French Football Federation (FFF) previously said another update on Mbappe’s fitness would be issued on Wednesday.

The forward was substituted against Austria after colliding with defender Kevin Danso’s shoulder following an aerial challenge.

The break was confirmed at Dusseldorf Hospital before Mbappe rejoined his teammates in camp.

A protective mask would be made for Mbappe, the FFF added.

He was booked following the incident for returning to the pitch and sitting down, consequently halting the game.

Austrian Danso, 25, said on X after the game that he wished Mbappe a “good recovery” and was sorry he was injured.

The French star recently signed for Real Madrid, with his Paris St-Germain contract expiring this summer.

France’s final group game against Poland takes place on Tuesday.