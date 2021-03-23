Police at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region are on a manhunt for a woman who allegedly abducted a four-year-old boy, identified as Muhammad Mansir, at Nkawkaw Ifradullah Islamic preparatory school.

The unidentified woman wore a hijab, entered the school premises and pretended to have been sent by the child’s parents to pick him home.

The headmaster, who became suspicious of the woman, questioned her identity.

Speaking to JoyNews, he said he became satisfied with the explanation given him and allowed her to pick the child and his four other siblings home.

“We had closed from school around midday when this woman came and started calling the children, I asked her about her identity because I didn’t know her and she hasn’t been to the school to pick these children before. Then she told me she’s a sister to the children’s mother.

“She had covered her face with the Hijjab but she removed it and I could see her face well. So, I allowed her to pick the children because anytime we close different people come for them. I became satisfied with what she told me and I agreed she takes them home,” the headmaster explained.

The suspect is believed to have then bolted with Mansur Mohammed leaving the rest of the children to go home by themselves. The other four, according to their father, reported the incident to him on their arrival.

The father, Mohammed Abdul, told JoyNews he subsequently reported the case to the Nkawkaw police who went to the crime scene to begin investigations.

“I reported the issue to the police and we went there to find out what happened so I am waiting on them to find my son,” he said

Meanwhile, he is also appealing to the general public to help him locate the whereabouts of his son.