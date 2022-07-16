A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region has remanded four persons into Police custody to reappear on July 20 for engaging in small-scale mining without license.

The four; Nicholas Ababara, 23, Unemployed, Daniel Yeboah, 25, Mason, Richard Antwi, 24, Mason and Richard Adjei, 23, unemployed, pleaded not guilty.

Consequently, the Court asked each of them to provide three persons who are credit-worthy and capable of meeting bail conditions to stand sureties for them to be granted bail.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector, Emmanuel Asare told the Court presided by Mr Samuel Djanie Kotey that the complainants are members of the Dormaa Traditional Council.

He said the first accused, Ababara lives at Asuotiano, Yeboah also resides at Mmomesobour, near Asuotiano while the third and fourth accused persons namely; Antwi and Adjei also live at Asuotiano in the Dormaa East District.

Police Inspector Asare said on Thursday, July 7, this year, at about 3:30 hours the complainants were touring Asuotiano Cocoa Station to acquaint themselves with the extent of damage caused to Cocoa Board lands when they saw the accused persons and some others actively engaging in small-scale mining without license on the land along the Asuotia river.

He said the four accused persons were arrested while the others escaped. The team retrieved two pickaxes and three shovels believed to be implements used by the accused in their illegal mining activities.

Police Inspector Asare said the accused persons were handed over to the Police for investigation but they denied the offence in their respective investigative cautioned statements.

The prosecution, therefore, prayed the Court to remand them into Police custody to assist in further investigation.