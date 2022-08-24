Dancehall artiste Samini has reiterated his desire to transform the entire students leadership of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Emmanuel Samini, who takes over as Students Representative Council (SRC) president for the 2022/2023 academic year, made some promises to the students during his swearing-in ceremony.

At the event which took place in the school’s premises, he noted that he is happy to serve people, especially since as an entertainer he has not had the opportunity to be in such a position.

He added that serving as an SRC President also helps him understand the governance space.

He made a commitment to the student populace to be a responsible and accountable leader.

Samini promised, among other things, to establish an SRC Emergency Trust Fund through crowdfunding and partnership with corporations to help support needy students, supporting businesses, and other worthy causes.

He again shared his desire to lessen students’ transportation challenges by reviving the school’s shuttle system, aiding students with registration, internship support and others.

He also promised to leverage his relationship with business moguls to offer opportunities and resources to help GIMPA students develop their skills.

Meanwhile, present at the swearing-in ceremony was the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey who said he was proud of Samini for this achievement.

Samini is studying Project Management for his undergraduate degree.