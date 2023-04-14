Four people were on Thursday found dead and nearly a dozen others were hospitalised in Kenya’s coastal Kilifi county, after being rescued while waiting the imminent end of the world.

Police said the group was found in a forest where they had been living for several days after being told a local preacher to fast while “waiting to meet Jesus”.

The authorities said they rescued 11 people – six of them were emaciated and in critical condition.

Police said they will resume a search for more members of the group on Friday morning following reports that others were still in the forest.

Police found a fresh grave in the forest which will be investigated on Friday.

The worshippers belong to Good News International Church that is led by a local pastor who has been on police radar for allegedly urging his followers to starve to death in order to reach heaven faster.

The pastor is currently out on police bail after he was charged last month over the death of two children whose parents are among his followers.