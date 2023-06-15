The Founder and Chairman of Food Sovereignty Ghana has passed on. He died on June 10, 2023.

Ali-Masmadi Kweku Jehu-Appiah, 66, died surrounded by loved ones in his home of Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium after a short illness.

Ali-Masmadi was a remarkable individual who touched the lives of countless people through his life’s pursuit of fairness and equity.

In a statement issued by the family, it said, “the Founder and Chairman of Food Sovereignty Ghana, he fought tirelessly to protect the integrity of our agricultural industry.”

A lifelong activist, political commentator, and reformer; he is also the founder of PanAfricanist.org and Cuisine Politique.

The statement also adds that, “Ali-Masmadi dedicated his life to being a voice for the silenced. He lived his life committed to the highest civic ideals, fearlessly embodying his convictions and unfettered by conformity.”

Ali-Masmadi is survived by three children, Kofi Jehu-Appiah, Masmadi Jehu-Appiah,

and Nadia Emond Jehu-Appiah.

Funeral arrangements to honour and celebrate the life of Ali-Masmadi will be announced shortly.