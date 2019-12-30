Former Western Regional Minister, Esther Lilly Nkansah who served in the Rawlings administration has died. 

The 71-year-old who served the state from 1997 to 2000 was receiving treatment at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi in the Western region.

Esther Lilly Nkansah

Madam Lily Nkansah who was a legal practitioner was the last Western Regional Minister to serve under the Jerry John Rawlings administration.

The late former President John Evans Atta Mills appointed her to be part of a 10-member Board of the central bank.