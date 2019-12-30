Former Western Regional Minister, Esther Lilly Nkansah who served in the Rawlings administration has died.

The 71-year-old who served the state from 1997 to 2000 was receiving treatment at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi in the Western region.

Madam Lily Nkansah who was a legal practitioner was the last Western Regional Minister to serve under the Jerry John Rawlings administration.

The late former President John Evans Atta Mills appointed her to be part of a 10-member Board of the central bank.

