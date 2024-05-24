A former United States Deputy Chief of Mission to Ghana, Sue Katherine Brown, has passed on.

She passed away peacefully at her home in Arlington, Virginia, on May 14 following an illness.

The former Deputy Chief of Mission, who served in Ghana from 2006 to 2009 did her service with distinction and often as charge d’affaires.

She had the complete trust of the Ambassador and the senior officials in Ghana — both civilian and military.

After her time in Ghana, Ms Brown was named the second US Ambassador to Montenegro where she made a mark and achieved significant milestones.

Time in Ghana

The career diplomat, affectionately called Sue, even in the work environment, was no stranger to Ghana. She had earlier served in Ghana in her long and stellar career under the US Ambassador Pamela Bridgewater, who described her as the “absolute best” choice for the US and Ghana.

As DCM, Ms Brown took a special interest in enhancing the lives of women and children in Ghana. She led a public service campaign that saved many young Ghanaian girls from being trafficked to engage in sex.

Additionally, she played a critical role in helping to shape Ghana’s preparation and approval of a Millennium Challenge compact award of $537 million — the largest award at that time and Ghana continues to reap the benefits of this support.

The 50th anniversary of Ghana’s Independence was coordinated at the embassy by DCM Brown and witnessed attendance by a high-level US presidential delegation, senior members of Congress and numerous private US citizens.

Diplomacy

As DCM, Ms Brown oversaw the daily operation of the US Embassy in Accra and managed the complex move from seven separate office buildings to the Cantonments compound where the US embassy is presently sited.

She also coordinated many high-level US congressional, business and Department of State official visits, the historic three-day visit of President George W. Bush, and the first visit to Africa by America’s first African-American President, Barack Obama.

Also, she chaired the large, complex inter-agency law enforcement working group and interfaced with Washington and diplomatic counterparts to maximum effectiveness.

She endeared herself to the people and the officials in Ghana through her caring, compassionate and civil engagement with everyone.