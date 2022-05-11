Two persons have been arrested for attempting to steal and disturb the peace of students in Tuna Senior High School (SHS) in the Savannah region.

According to the district police, one of the suspected robbers, 23-year-old Saani Alhassan is a former student of school.

The accomplice has been identified as a tricycle rider, Saaka Abdul Majeed who is 23-years-old.

The Police said the suspects were arrested whiles they are smoking in the school 9: pm. After thorough search, they recovered a scissors from Saani.

The two are currently in police custody at Tuna and will soon be processed before the Bole Magistrate court.