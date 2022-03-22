It was war of words in the studio’s of Ghana’s number one radio station, Adom FM when former Members of Parliament of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) clashed over who is a better manager of the economy.

The legislators on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, claimed to be better managers of the economy and justified why Ghanaians should retain the NPP or bring back the NDC to power.

Derrick Ohene Bekoe

The former MP for Upper West Akyem constituency, Derrick Ohene Bekoe, who was in the NDC corner in the ‘boxing ring’ touted what he described as enviable economic record under the erstwhile Mahama administration which he claims has now been ravaged by the Akufo-Addo administration.

Without shame, he said the Akufo-Addo government is now blaming the current economic woes on the COVID-19 pandemic and now the Russia-Ukraine war.

“The economy was already broken before COVID and the Russia-Ukraine war so they should stop using that to deceive Ghanaians,” he fumed.

The former NDC MP said the ruling party owes former President John Mahama an unqualified apology to the smear campaign which led to his defeat in the 2020 elections.

Hon. Ohene Bekoe maintained that, the only way Ghanaians can remedy the situation to restore Ghana’s economy is to bring back the NDC to power in 2024.

Samuel Ayeh-Paye

In a rebuttal, former MP for Ayensuano constituency in the Eastern region, Samuel Ayeh-Paye pooh poohed claims by the NDC man.

He explained that, in spite of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the Russia-Ukraine crisis, government has been able to sustain the economy from total collapse.

The former Ayensuano MP stated that, Ghana would have been plunged in chaos if the erstwhile Mahama government had faced half of what the Akufo-Addo administration is solving now.

Instead of the NDC commending the NPP government for “clearing their mess”, he said they are rather engaging in propaganda to confuse Ghanaians.

“Akufo-Addo is the Moses of our time. Though there are challenges just like the Israelites faced, we shall overcome,” he opined.

Hon. Ayeh Paye urged Ghanaians to disregard NDC’s propaganda and support government to fulfill its mandate.