Zambia’s former Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Emerine Kabanshi, has been sentenced to two years in prison.

A Magistrate’s Court in the capital, Lusaka, found her guilty after her Ministry misspent $4.3m (£3m) meant for poor families.

In 2018, President Edgar Lungu fired Ms Kabanshi as well as suspended 80 officials from the ministry of general education after an estimated $1.6m of donor funds was allegedly embezzled.

The scandals prompted the UK, Finland, Ireland and Sweden to suspend funding to the southern African country.

Ms Kabanshi was facing two charges of wilful failure to comply with the law.

She is expected to appeal against the judgement.