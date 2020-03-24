Kjetil Zachariassen, a former Asante Kotoko coach has descended on the current management accusing them of lacking ideas for running a football club.

Zachariassen, 52, was named as CK Akonnor’s replacement from Ashgold.

However, the Norwegian tactician failed to achieve his meted out to him by the management of the club.

The Ghana Premier League giants parted ways with Zachariassen after he was accused of coaching the Porcupine Warriors with an invalid certificate.

Following his exit, Zachariassen says Mr George Amoako, who is the Cheif Executive Officer of the club is the only person who deserves to keep his job.

According to him, the rest of the management members lack ideas for running a football club.

Kjetil Zachariassen

“I always believe that coaches need to be coaches and the management should be doing management they should never miss that,” he told Oyerepa FM.

“But the way they did it is way over the line by far over the line. When they point with their finger to one person,3 is going back to them, don’t blame others blame themselves.

“When we had a meeting and they wanted to sack me, all of them were there all management and quote me they said Coach now we are here at crossroads, so they want to sack me and I said if I am going we should all go because we are in this together, we have done this together.

He continued, “They don’t have an understanding of how to build a club, they don’t know “shit” about building a club, they know nothing.

“They do an evaluation after their own bellies are not good. So they should have left with me.

“All of them in the management should leave their post, all of them, they should have left when I left.

“They should not fire Maxwell now let him stay but they will fire him and blame him, Kotoko supporters are tired of them, how they run the club, all they think is about themselves their bellies.

“All of them, George can stay maybe, he has some experience,” he added.