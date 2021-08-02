A former Hearts of Oak National Chapters Committee chairman, Paa Kofi Sunsum, has been confirmed dead on Monday.

The cause of his sudden death is unknown.

Paa Kofi was known to be vociferous during his days of leading the supporters’ front.

His last post on his official Facebook page was July 10 and it reads, “It’s done, we thank God for his mercy upon our club, to him be the glory… mighty Hearts of Oak is the champions again.”

He was a regular pundit on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM.

Hearts of Oak won the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League for the first time in 12 years with 61 points under Samuel Boadu.