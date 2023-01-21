Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman, Lepowura Alhaji Mohammed Nuru-Deen Jawula, has passed on.

His death occurred in the United States of America where he was receiving medical attention. He was 73 years.

The renowned football administrator served as the Chairman of the country’s football governing body from 1997-2001.

He also chaired the MTN FA CUP Committee and was the Chairman of the Ghana Premier League Organizing Committee until his demise.

Confirming the death in a post on social media, the GFA said it was saddened by the news of Lepowura MND Jawula’s death.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all who knew him,” the GFA said in a statement.

He became a member of the GFA in 1995, and the vice chairman to Nana Sam Brew-Butler, the then chairman.

Alhaji Jawula was also the Lepowura of the Kujolobito Gate of Lepo-Kpembe in the Northern Region.

He also served as the Chief Director of the Ministry of Finance at a stage in his illustrious career.

Background

He was a son of the Kpembiwura Jawula Ababio, a former CPP chairman and the only child of his mother.

He attended the University of Cape Coast where he read English and Economics for his first degree.

Alhaji Jawula also held Master’s degree from the University of Ghana, Legon in African Literature and Social Policy.

He worked with the civil service for 32 years, starting as an assistant division officer and ending up as the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health.

Alhaji Jawula also worked at the Ministry of Finance as well as the Ministry of Harbours and Railways.

He was the DCE for Walewale and Gambaga from 1979 to 1980.

At the football level, he was a chairman of the Real Tamale United Management Committee and owned his own football club; Guan United.