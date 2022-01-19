Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has called for the dissolution of the Black Stars following the team’s exit from the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

His comments come after Ghana crashed out of the tournament following a shocking 3-2 defeat to debutants Comoros on Tuesday, January 18.

Ghana, who were hoping to end their 40-year AFCON trophy drought in Yaounde managed just a point in their group stage.

The Black Stars finished 4th in Group C with just a point.

He also called for the appointment of a new coach who should be given the space to work and select the players he believes can deliver.

Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe

Asked whether Ghana should get a new set of players for the Black Stars, the former Ghana Football Association [GFA] chairman answered: “Absolutely! That is what should be done now because what I saw this evening was so disturbing,” the Hearts of Oak Board Member said on Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV.

“You can see that for the first time we have players who were not focusing on what they were doing because some of the goals that came in are very disturbing. If you have a good defense and you are really focused some of the balls will not get in the net at all.

“I believe strongly the Black Stars itself should be dissolved completely and then we hire a very competent coach. Such competent coach should be given the opportunity to select the boys himself and also this must be done very quickly because I believe next year, we are going to have another AFCON,” he added.

This is the first time Ghana has exited the AFCON tournament from the group phase since 2006.