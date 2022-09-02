Former France Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé, has wowed many people after she rocked an African print cloth from Ghana in France.

It was a blueprint cloth that had red designs on it. It was made into a beautiful top. The top had a high straight collar with a v-shaped neckline.

It also had long sleeves, and it was made in such a way as to give Anne Sophie an official look.

She wore it to an official meeting at the French Presidency Palace, which she sure looked stunning.

Captioning the post, she wrote:

This morning at the French presidency Palace @Elysee in a beautiful Ghanaian print outfit by @Vlisco❤.