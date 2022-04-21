Former Ambassador to Dubai, Daniel Osei, has disclosed that the executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will have to work excessively if John Dramani Mahama is presented as the flagbearer of the party in the coming 2024 election.

Reacting to the report of the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU), he said Mr Mahama, who was once the president of the country, was voted out because Ghanaians opined he underperformed.

He feels the Executives of the NDC are not helping where they should be working and organizing activities towards their victory in the 2024 election.

He said the only way the NDC would win the 2024 election massively is when they focus more on registering more youth into the party.

Also, the party should acknowledge the EIU report by going in for other members of the party who are capable of leading the party as flagbearers.

“We will have to work double if John Dramani Mahama still stands as the flag bearer of the NDC in the 2024 election. This is someone who was once the president of the country whose picture was in everybody’s office but was still voted out.

“I think the executives of the party are also disappointing the party, look the NPP has already started activities but the opposition party NDC is still quiet. They should by now have started engaging the grassroots and registering the youth for more votes,” he lamented.

He made the assertion on Adom TV’s Burning issues hosted by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom

However, Dr Amakye Boateng, a Senior Lecturer of Political Science at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), speaking on the same platform, opposed the report of the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU).

He thinks the criteria for governance include experience and other qualities and he thinks the former president possesses all those qualities.



“I don’t support what the EIU report is saying because to be a president, requires some qualities which include experience and I think the former president of Ghana John Drama Mahama has them all,” he said.