The Judicial Secretary has petitioned the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council of Ghana to investigate and apply necessary sanctions against Bolgatanga East Member of Parliament over comments he allegedly made against the Supreme Court.

Dr Ayine, who is also a former Deputy Attorney General, is said to have questioned the independence of the Judiciary.

This, he explained, is due to the manner the Supreme Court adjudicated the 2020 election petition during a discussion on Presidential Election Petitions and their impact on Africa’s Democracy.

He was found guilty of contempt during the 2020 election petition hearing for comments he made at a press brief on February 16, 2021, which suggested that the Supreme Court had a “pre-determined agenda” to rule against the petitioner in the 2020 presidential election petition, former President John Dramani Mahama.

He was hauled before the Apex Court but was later discharged after he apologised for the comments.

Subsequently, he is alleged to have made similar comments during the said discussion.

“According to him, the Supreme Court’s failure to apply the rules of procedure as well as the consistent and continuous dismissal of the petitioners’ applications or reliefs were the basis of his assertion,” the petition said.

The comment has displeased the Chief Justice who is calling for investigations to be launched into the matter.

“His Lordship the Chief Justice, therefore, finds this alleged disparaging comments totally unacceptable and would like you to investigate this matter further,” the petition added.