Some former Black Stars players have visited the family of the late Christian Atsu.

Atsu tragically died after he was trapped in a rubble following a 7.8 magnitude of an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.

After an intense search, Atsu was found dead on Saturday.

The lifeless body of the 31-year-old arrived in the country on Sunday evening for burial.

However, on Tuesday, February 21, the Gyan brothers, Haminu Dramani and Agyemang Badu, visited the family to commiserate with them.

Following their visit, the players signed the book of condolence.

Abedi Ayew Pele led a delegation that paid a visit to the family house on Monday to pay tribute to the departed star’s family.

Meanwhile, the family is yet to announce the date for the final funeral rites of the former Chelsea winger.

Before the tragedy, Atsu scored his first goal for Hatayaspor.

During his career, Atsu played 65 matches for Ghana, scoring nine goals. Two of his most famous goals came in the 2014 World Cup qualifier against Egypt and in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, quarter-finals clash against Guinea, where he scored an absolutely breathtaking goal.