Former Black Stars and Olympics player, Abu Imoro, has been reported dead.

The death of the ex-footballer was confirmed by Anthony Baffoe, the former Deputy General Secretary of Confederation of African Football (CAF) on social media, Tuesday, June 28.

The cause of Imoro’s death is yet to be known.

“Abu Imoro ‘Tigana’ is no more amongst us …he died 1 hour ago ..May his soul rest in perfect peace,” part of his tweet read.

The legendary player established himself in the Black Stars squad during 1980s at the heart of midfield.

However, his life took a turn for the worst due to hard drugs and was later sent to rehabilitation centre for reform following his retirement, per reports from 3Sports.