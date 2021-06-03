Former HIV/AIDS Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, has tested positive for HIV after taking a medical test on live TV to clear doubts of Ghanaians regarding her illness.

Miss Mensah, who first admitted being HIV-positive in 2019 after repeatedly denying having the virus, arrived in Ghana from Germany for the test.

The actress held a press conference which was attended by several media houses and took an HIV test in their presence.

While addressing the media, she apologised to anyone she offended during her tenure as the AIDS Ambassador and also promised to work towards regaining the trust of Ghanaians.

She said:

The purpose of this gathering is to clear all doubts and officially apologise on certain things that happened during my time as Ghana AIDS Ambassador. So many things went wrong and I have seen where I fell short so I decided to fly all the way from Germany to make sure I contribute to ending this issue. I am only here to right the wrongs, she said.

When the results came out, she tested positive for the virus while her kids – one boy and one girl – tested negative. The family took the test prior to the live testing and that result too matched the one they took on live TV.