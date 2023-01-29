A yet-to-be-identified JHS 1 pupil has gone viral after his heartwarming letter to his classmate was shared online.

The seventh grader was securing his spot as a valentine for his crush two weeks prior to February 14, which is a significant day for lovers.

The epic love letter written with a red pen in a brown exercise book reveals the pupil’s readiness to spend the rest of his life with his crush.

“When you realise you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible,” he wrote and popped the important question, “will you be my valentine?”

But, the letter was confiscated by his class mistress who subsequently shared it online.

Confiscated this from a 7th grade student…these kids applying pressure!!! I hope she tells him yes lol pic.twitter.com/9d6ArMh2l6 — Nightskinned Tisha (@TeamKatisha) January 27, 2023

She teased that for his romantic effort, she wishes the lad gets a positive response and netizens could not agree any less.

Over 10,000 tweeps have retweeted the teacher’s tweet as many find the letter sweet, though written by a teenager.