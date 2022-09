Menopause is inevitable in every woman’s life.

It is common to experience issues during menopause.

During menopause, levels of estrogen, an important hormone in women, naturally go down. From your first periods to your last, your vaginal health goes through lots of ups and downs. In fact, vaginal issues during menopause only increase.

Here are some vaginal issues you are likely to face when hitting menopause:

Vaginal dryness

Vaginal dryness is a common occurrence and it can occur at any age. This condition can weaken your vaginal skin health and can cause your vagina to suffer. If you’re in your menopausal stage, it is a common symptom of it. Your vagina can get dehydrated if you are nearing or into your menopause. This is a common problem seen in many women.

This can even disturb your balance of good bacteria down there, inviting yeast infections.

Tight vagina

Low estrogen levels in your body mean less lubrication due to which your vaginal lining can become thin and less stretchy. It happens because the vagina and vulva become shortened and tighter at the opening. In fact, in some cases, women may also feel vaginal tightness during sex in the menopausal age along with pain, burning, and soreness.

Burning sensation while urinating

If you have been experiencing a burning sensation every time you need to attend nature’s call, you must know that this is also a common problem during menopause. When estrogen levels decrease, this causes tissues to dry up, and you will have a burning sensation down there while urinating. It is important to see your doctor if you are experiencing the persistent urge to urinate and experience pain while urinating.

Painful sex

Due to menopause, the vagina may feel to expand to accommodate the penis causing painful sex. Women in menopause also lose interest in sex due to the low estrogen levels which can result in dryness and thinning of vaginal tissues, making penetration and intercourse uncomfortable for many women. This can result in vaginal tightness also, which makes sex painful. Try to use a good lubricant while having intercourse.