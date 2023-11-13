According to doctors experiencing abdominal pain or cervical pain during sex or even bleeding after sex could be a sign that the penis is entering places it should not and causing damage.

It’s however important to emphasize that pain, bleeding, or discomfort during or after sex can have various causes not the only explanation.

The body has its own way of communicating with us and here are some of the signs that your partner’s member is going places beyond what your body can take:

1. Discomfort and pain: If your partner has a huge member make sure you are well-lubricated before intercourse.

This is because inadequate lubrication can indeed lead to friction and discomfort during sex. Adequate lubrication is essential for a comfortable sexual experience.

2. Vaginal bruising and tearing: The size of the penis or the technique used during intercourse can contribute to bruising and tearing of the vagina especially if it’s too rough or forceful.

3. Uterine discomfort: Some women may experience pain in their uterus or lower abdomen due to the pressure mounted on it during intercourse.

4. Psychological Factors: Doctors say that emotional and psychological factors, such as anxiety, stress, or a history of trauma, can also contribute to pain during sex.

This may lead to a loss of interest in sexual activities when pains persist.

Communication between sexual partners is essential to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable sexual experience.

If pain persists or if there are concerns about sexual health, seeking advice from a healthcare professional is the best course of action.

They can provide personalized guidance based on a thorough evaluation of the individual’s health and circumstances.