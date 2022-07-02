Food is expensive but there can never be food shortage - Agric Minister

Minister for Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has admitted foodstuffs are currently expensive but is ruling out any imminent shortage of food in the country.

According to him, his visit to the Ahafo, Bono, Bono East, Ashanti and the Eastern Regions has convinced him that there can never be shortage of food in the country.

Dr. Akoto wants Ghanaians to howl at anyone who thinks Ghana will go into a food shortage adding Ghana will never experience hunger.

The Minister says Ghana has enough food storage to cushion the country though it is quite expensive.

Speaking to Nhyira FM’s Kwadwo Jantuah on Kukurantumi, he said the government is putting plans in place to reduce the prices of food.

“For the past three years people have been saying there will be hunger in this country and since then it has never come to pass. We have been to five regions in the country, and from what I have seen there is enough food in the country.

“It is not true that there will be a shortage of food in Ghana. Apart from the fact that food is expensive, there is enough food and the government is working around to see the reduction of food prices.”