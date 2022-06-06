The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has urged the public to pay close attention to weather forecasts.

The Communications Director of the Organisation, George Ayisi said this will help in reducing the incidents of casualties recorded mostly in the capital city after every downpour.

Mr. Ayisi maintains that adhering to weather forecasts would assist residents to move to safe zones when necessary.

“I urge everyone to be cautious. Especially for those in flood-prone areas. It will help if such people pay close attention to the weather forecast, so they adequately prepare for unpleasant situations,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.

Recent effects of flooding

An 18-year-old girl was confirmed dead at Tesano in Accra after being swept into a storm drain during Sunday’s rainstorm.

Residents say the deceased had tried to recover her slippers which fell into the drain but fell and was swept into a storm drain.

“One of the siblings was standing close to where the incident happened. She did not call anyone’s attention to it. By the time we realised, she was caught under the flood water,” an eyewitness told JoyNews.

“There was nothing we could do. She was lifeless when we got there,” he recounted.

Also, areas such as Kaneshie, Obetsebi-Lamptey Roundabout, Awudome, Okponglo and Shiashie were not spared from the flooding.