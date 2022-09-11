Following the re-arrest of En Huang, popularly known as Aisha Huang, a Chinese national, by National Security operatives for illegal mining, concerns have been raised about whether she was indeed deported.

Aisha Huang was deported in 2018 after she was arrested over similar charges only for intelligence-led exercise by the security agencies in the Ashanti Region to reveal that the Galamsey Queen has been domiciled in the country for months.

Unconfirmed reports also suggest that she may have been resident in the country way beyond that period.

Alarmed that such a suspicious character outwitted the security agencies, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongu has asked for a full-scale probe into the circumstances leading to the deportation of Aisha Huang.

“At this point, we are very doubtful. It is clear that she has very deep roots and she has allies up there in high places who are helping her to beat the system.

“This is why we insist that the only way to unravel the Aisha Huang debacle is to have a full-scale probe into this matter.

“We must have an independent investigation to know if truly she was deported, and where she was deported to, China or Togo?” he quizzed.

JoyNews sources have, however, confirmed that Aisha Huang was indeed repatriated from Ghana.

According to sources, the Ghana Immigration Service issued a notice of revocation of permit and repatriation dated 19th December 2018, addressed to En Huang.

The notice was signed by the Comptroller-General, Kwame Asuah Takyi.

There is also a boarding pass in the name of En Huang on Ethiopian Airlines Flight No. ET 920 from Accra to Addis Ababa dated December 19, 2018.

She was placed at seat no. 32F and had used gate C7 to board. She had flown economy class-L and had allegedly boarded at 11:35.

Meanwhile, Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has declared his commitment to prosecute Aisha Huang for her past and recent crimes.

He has requested details of evidence compiled by investigators in 2018 and what has been compiled on alleged recent offences.

This was announced in a social media post by the Ministry.