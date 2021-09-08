We all want our vaginas to smell pleasant, but unfortunately, that’s not always the case.

The way your vagina smells depends on a lot of things like your diet, sugar intake, and of course hygiene.

A healthy vagina smells a little funky but its smell keeps on changing. When you are on your periods then you might get a metallic scent as blood contains iron.

The good news is that your vagina is self-cleaning, so you mustn’t use preservative-based products to get it squeaky clean.

That said, these hacks can help keep the foul smell at bay. So, here are the five things you can do to make your vagina smell like a meadow:

Wash with water every time you pee

Everything from bath salts to a crazy range of vaginal washes can be found for your nether region these days. But you mustn’t give in to the hype, because they are of no help. What you must do, however, is wash your vulva with water every time you pee or take a bath to ensure urine doesn’t make you stink up down there.

Avoid eating too much junk food

Junk food plays around with the pH balance of your vagina. In fact, too much sugar can lead to an infection called bacterial vaginosis. To make your vagina smell pleasant you should add more fruits and green leafy vegetables to your diet. Also, you must eat salads and plain yoghurt.

Change your undies every day

Personal hygiene is of paramount importance if you want your lady bits to smell all fresh. Also, prefer cotton panties over synthetic ones. Plus, if you sweat a lot down under then change your panty once or twice a day because even too much sweat can also lead to infection and a foul smell.

Keep yourself hydrated

Staying hydrated means that you will pass urine that won’t smell bad. And because of this, your vagina will also smell better.

Clean your vagina after sex

Semen, the latex of the condom, lubes, and sex toys–all of these are capable of altering the pH balance of your vagina and causing a bad odour. But if you clean it with water or with a wipe after penetration, you can avoid this problem.

One thing you should always remember is that you should not clean your vagina with toilet paper because it scratches the labia minora and leads to minor cracks which can also further lead to infections and bad odour.