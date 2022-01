The Police says it has killed five suspected robbers in a series of special Anti-Robbery intelligence-led operations.

Some six others were also arrested in the operation conducted in the past 48 hours nationwide.

“During the operations, 6 robbery suspects were arrested and five others killed in a gun battle with the Police,” the communiqué indicated.

The Police further hinted at similar operations being undertaken in various parts of the country, including the Northern and Western North Regions.