An Accra Circuit Court has remanded five persons into police custody over an alleged unlawful possession of police uniforms and weapons.

The accused persons: Felix Carl Hagoe, Francis Torsu, Adegor Sagin Simonet, Maxwell Akwasi Amuni and Ismael Adanse, denied possessing arms and ammunitions as well as unlawful possession of police accoutrement.

They were ordered by the Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah to return on December 5, 2022.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Oppong told the Court that the complainants were police officers from the Greater Accra Regional Headquarters.

He said Hagoe, a resident of Taifa, claimed to be an actor, Torsu, a film producer and resident of Dodowa, Simonet, a film producer and resident of Kasoa, Amuni, an actor and resident of Galilea, Kasoa, whereas Adanse, a make-up artist, also resided at Kasoa.

The prosecution said on November 24, 2022, at about 2015 hours, the Police received information that, some occupants of a blue Hyundai Tucson with registration number GX 7372-14 and a red Hyundai Elantra with registration number GN 5129- 20 were in possession of weapons, sets of Military and Police uniform.

The prosecution said a Police Patrol Team around Oyibi was dispatched to the scene where the team intercepted the vehicles with the accused persons on board and when a search was conducted on the vehicles, a locally manufactured pistol was found in the bag of Hagoe.

It said 13 sets of Military uniform, three sets of Police uniform, six Police vests, three Police beret, one replica of AK 47 rifle and six replica pistols were also found in the vehicles.

The prosecution said the accused persons could not tell how they came by the Military and Police accouterments and in their statements to the Police, said they were film actors, producers and make-up artist and that they were acting a film.

It said the replica weapons had been sent to Police Forensic Crime Laboratory for Analytical examination to ascertain whether the weapons were lethal and capable of inflicting fatal wounds.

Mr Yaw Dankwa, their defense counsel, in praying for bail said their rights had been infringed on as they were arrested on Thursday but arraigned on Monday.

He said only Torsu and Simonet were arrested when they were on their way to buy food after shooting parts of their scenes in a movie, adding that the rest, upon hearing their arrest went to the police station only to be arrested, too.

Mr Dankwa said the gun in question belonged to Torsu’s grandfather, which was also dysfunctional, adding that the replica ones were toys used as part of their costumes.

He alleged that the Police had failed to add to their exhibits, the accused persons’ camera used in shooting the movie, which would exonerate them, adding that they had fixed places of abode, and that they would not interfere with investigations, and had people of substance to stand as sureties.

The prosecution, in objecting to the bail, said the weapons were serviceable, adding that uniforms of security agencies were regulated and that even servicemen were not allowed to wear theirs after retirement.

It said since the uniforms were regulated, servicemen had to escort film makers to the locations, especially if they wanted to use the uniforms.

The prosecution argued that the public could not tell whether the accused persons using the uniforms and weapons at night were police officers or not.

It said the action was dangerous to national security as they could have succeeded in doing whatever they wanted in the night with the uniforms and weapons, adding that the accused persons also had failed to send police to where they bought the uniforms as said by their counsel.