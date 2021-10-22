Five persons have been arrested and arraigned before court after a dance jam turned fatal in Utapido, a farming community in Kpandai.

One of the five suspects squeezed the testicles of one Kitubdo Mafobe to death during a confrontation, while the four looked on.

Information gathered suggests that the main suspect, Godbless Nakoja, stepped on the deceased during an open dance jam.

Without waiting for an explanation and an apology, the deceased, Mafobe slapped the suspect before proceeding to choke him.

It was during the assault that Godbless grabbed and squeezed Mafobe’s testicles while he squat on him, Adom News’ Odehyieba Owusu Job reported.

Mafobe is said to have fallen unconscious and died before he arrived at the hospital.

Consequently, Godbless and four other participants of the jam were arrested and detained at the district police station.

They faced the Bimbila Magistrate Court where the judge handed them a two-week remand.