Many ladies are sensitive about the way their vaginas smell, even if they, obviously, won’t admit it.

Truth is it is okay to be bothered. Here are 5 easy ways to care for your vagina.

Actually, each woman with a vagina has her own specific scent person and for those with sexual partners, they most likely don’t mind. However, if you are unsure of yourself and how things are down there, take a look at these tips to make sure you are doing things right.

Natural effect:

Use a sponge with soft organic soap and warm water in washing your vagina. Stay away from scented soaps or gels or antiseptics that may upset the balance of healthy bacteria and irritate the sensitive skin around your vagina.

Your vagina is smart:

What most women don’t realize is that the actual vagina cleans itself. Thus, soap is going to upset the vagina if you try to wash it with soap. So, don’t worry about your vagina, just focus on the area around the vagina (the vulva).

Focus on these:

With a simple, unscented soap, clean the layers around your clitoris. With your fingers, pull your labia away from your clitoris and softly wipe the skin on both sides of your clitoris with the washcloth. Don’t forget to get to your vulva, vaginal opening and bikini line. Finally, clean your perineum, which is the area between your vagina and your anus.

The anus should be last stop:

Clean your anal area last. Stay away from your vaginal area after you’ve washed your anus. This way you won’t move rectal germs back toward your vaginal area. These are unwanted germs that cause urinary tract infections.

How often?:

Every woman should clean her vagina at least once a day for a healthy vagina. If you engage in sexual intercourse, you should wash it a second time to feel neat and fresh, although there is still a high chance of getting pregnant after washing.