Although he didn’t have a self-functioning heart, Jones continued to do his press-ups and other gym routines even in his hospital ward with gadgets attached to him.

His experience with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy informed his decision to establish his own organisation called Hearts At Large to raise awareness for the need for donors and create a network for those in need of donations.

Jones found a matching donor and underwent a heart transplant three years ago.

Below are five best photos of Andrew ”AJ”Jones:

1: Andrew Jones shows off his scars.

2. Jones lifts metals in the gym.

3. Fitness model doing his press-ups.

4. Jones refusing to be bed-ridden by his conditions doing press-ups in a hospital ward.

5. Fitness model shares before and now photo to show progress.