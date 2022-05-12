Aunty Maku, a fishmonger who left her GH¢8,400 in a taxi and was returned to her cannot stop thanking God for the life of the driver, Kwesi Ackon.

The incident according to the middle-aged woman crippled her so much that she felt death close to her.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Aunty Maku disclosed she nearly went mad after she realised the money was missing.

“I collapsed and was naked. I’m sure I would have been in the mortuary by now” the fishmonger said.

Aunty Maku said though her friends and relatives offered to help, the thought of losing such colossal amount of money drove her mad.

She said it was when they were discussing the issue when the taxi driver drove into the house with the money in hand.

“I was shocked when the taxi driver returned the money because all hope was lost. I pray God blesses him beyond measure” Aunty Maku said.

The world has been celebrating Mr Ackon for his honesty and integrity after he returned the morning left in his car on Holy Saturday (Easter Saturday).

Vice President, Dr Bawumia has rewarded him GH¢20,000 for his act as well as Ghanaian musician KiDi.

Donations are still pouring in for him and the founder and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach Dr Lawrence Tetteh has also promised to get him a new taxi for his kindness.

