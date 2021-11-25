Ghana, through renowned sciatic clinic, 21st Clinic, has outdoored, for the first time, a research and treatment centre, specifically for sciatica.

The centre, situated at East Legon in Accra, will help research and seek solution to sciatic problems.

In a colourful ceremony to outdoor the facility, chiefs and other dignitaries, who graced the occasion, called for support and patronage of the first-ever sciatic centre in the country.

Some also shared several testimonies from their experiences with the 21st Clinic.

Chief Executive Officer of the 21st Clinic, Dr Blessed Foster, speaking at the event, said the facility is focused on fighting sciatic problems facing the country and Africa as a whole.

At the ceremony, staff, who are contributing in diverse ways to health delivery in their facilities across the country, were deservedly awarded.